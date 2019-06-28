Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: EQT,CHK,CNQ,DVN

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were posting moderate gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising just over 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up slightly more than 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was slipping 4 cents to $59.39 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was unchanged at $65.67 per barrel. August natural gas futures also were steady at $2.32 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling less than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was slipping less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 1.7%.

(+) EQT Corp ( EQT ) was ahead 9% on Friday after a proxy advisory firm recommended the natural gas production company's shareholders elect a director nominee slate supported by an investor group collectively known as the Rice Team. Citing their track record at other energy firms and comprehensive plan, Institutional Investor Services said there would be "minimal downside risk" compared with EQT's existing position and future prospects "under the incumbents, with significant upside potential."

(+) Chesapeake Energy ( CHK ) climbed over 3% after Morgan Stanley raised its investment rating on the oil and natural gas producer to overweight from equal weight and also set a $2.75 price target on the company's stock.

(+) Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ ) was edging higher after the exploration and production company late Thursday closed on its $3.78 billion purchase of Devon Energy's ( DVN ) former operations in Canada, adding around 128,300 barrels of daily oil production.