Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,EQT,CHK,CNQ,CNQ.TO,DVN

Energy stocks extended their mid-day gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising just over 0.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up slightly more than 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 96 cents lower at $58.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract fell $2.21 to $64.22 per barrel. August natural gas futures dropped 2 cents to $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Enbridge ( ENB ) was nearly 1% higher Friday afternoon. The Canadian pipeline company reportedly has received a "stop clock" letter placing the environmental review of its proposed Texas Crude Offshore Loading Terminal on hold. The US Maritime Administration and the US Coast Guard issued the letter on Wednesday, Reuters said, temporarily suspending the review for the crude export facility Enbridge is developing with Oiltanking Partners.

In other sector news:

(+) EQT Corp ( EQT ) was ahead 9% on Friday after a proxy advisory firm recommended the natural gas production company's shareholders elect a director nominee slate supported by an investor group collectively known as the Rice Team. Citing their track record at other energy firms and comprehensive plan, Institutional Investor Services said there would be "minimal downside risk" compared with EQT's existing position and future prospects "under the incumbents, with significant upside potential."

(+) Chesapeake Energy ( CHK ) climbed 4% after Morgan Stanley raised its investment rating on the oil and natural gas producer to overweight from equal weight and also set a $2.75 price target on the company's stock.

(+) Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ ) was edging higher after the exploration and production company late Thursday closed on its $3.78 billion purchase of Devon Energy's ( DVN ) former operations in Canada, adding around 128,300 barrels of daily oil production.