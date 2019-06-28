Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA report, DailyFX comment, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

US crude fluctuated on Friday but ended the week slightly higher, ahead of the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, where US-China trade talks could influence forecasts for global oil demand. The Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also is expected next week to extend a production cut agreement to stabilize the market.

West Texas Intermediate futures slipped by 0.3% to $59.23 per barrel, Brent prices also declined marginally, trading around $65.54 per barrel.

The bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China will be crucial for the markets, including oil, especially if the two leaders fail to kick start stalled negotiations and push the process toward a resolution, preferably with a new deadline.

While few investors expect a resolution from the meeting on Saturday, progress could set the oil market for further gains next week, as an improvement in trade relations between the world's two largest economies bodes well for oil demand in the long run.

With regards to the two-day biennial OPEC meeting, July 1 and 2, followed by a session in which non-OPEC members led by Russia will participate, the consensus view in the market is that the current 1.2 million barrels per day of cuts will probably be extended.

Unlike OPEC, Russia has in recent weeks expressed concern over extending the agreement, given US shale producers have been absorbing the market share ceded by the cartel. But, it is unlikely Russia will succeed in swaying the whole group toward its way of thinking given Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil producer, and an OPEC heavyweight, favors maintaining the cuts that began in January.

Additionally, Russia will also be discouraged by the decline in oil prices earlier in June, when WTI futures traded close to $51 per barrel, as concern grew over the US and China trade dispute.

"The reason behind the extension [of production cuts] is due to the fragile state of the oil market as concerns over subdued global oil demand are heightened amid the fears of a slowdown in the global economy, partly stemming from the US/China trade war," Justin McQueen, an analyst at DailyFX, said in a report Friday.

"This has also been highlighted in the latest International Energy Agency, Energy Information Administration (EIA) and OPEC oil reports, which have trimmed their 2019 demand growth forecast," McQueen added.

On the geopolitical front, Iran said it was close to breaching the uranium enrichment levels it had agreed to under a nuclear accord signed by the Obama administration with European allies. That follows an escalation of crisis between Iran and the US last week, with President Donald Trump withdrawing an attack order "minutes" before the point of no return in the aftermath of Tehran shooting down an unmanned US surveillance drone.

On Wednesday, the EIA said that crude inventories in the US plunged by 12.8 million barrels over a week to July 19, considerably more than the market's expectations, as oil exports surged. The increase in exports was due in part to the attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, near Iran, which has denied its involvement in the transgression but failed to convince the US.

The Strait of Hormuz is the passageway to about a fifth of the global crude flows.

Meanwhile, the number of oil rigs operating in the US rose by four in the week that ended on June 28 to 793, the highest level since the end of May, according to data from energy services firm Baker Hughes ( BHGE ). The combined oil and gas rig count in the US was flat, however, at 967 as gas rigs fell by four to 173.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by four to 84 while gas rigs rose by one to 40 during the period under review. As a result, the North American total rose by five to 1,091 versus 1,219 a year ago, the data showed.