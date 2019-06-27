Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.23%

CVX -0.26%

COP -1.92%

SLB +0.59%

OXY -0.54%

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was rising 4 cents to $59.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was slipping 7 cents to $65.62 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.32 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead around 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was racing nearly 2.2% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up slightly more than 0.5% in recent trade.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) W&T Offshore ( WTI ) rose 2% after Thursday saying it was acquiring ExxonMobil Corp.'s ( XOM ) interests and operating rights in nine oil and natural gas fields offshore from Alabama in the Gulf of Mexico for $200 million. The transaction also includes an onshore treatment facility immediately adjacent to properties already owned and operated by W&T.

In other sector news:

(+) TC Energy ( TRP ) was narrowly higher this afternoon after the Canadian company Thursday began contracting for space on its Keystone pipeline. The company did not say how much space is available on the 590,000 barrel per day pipeline connecting Alberta and the Texas Gulf Coast. The open season will run through July 19, it said.

(-) Patterson-UTI Energy ( PTEN ) fell about 2.7% on Thursday. Wells Fargo lowered its stock rating on the contract driller to market perform from outperform previously.