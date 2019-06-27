Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: IMO, EC, GTE, D, QEP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.12%

CVX: +0.01%

COP: -0.21%

SLB: +0.08%

OXY: -0.04%

Energy giants were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was down $0.35 at $59.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude August contract lost $0.36 to $66.13 per barrel and August natural gas futures were two cents higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.2%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.5% higher.

In other sector news:

Imperial Oil ( IMO ) reported late Wednesday upstream production of 389,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the year-to-date through May.

Ecopetrol ( EC ), its subsidiary Hocol SA, and Gran Tierra Energy ( GTE ) are among six energy companies that won at least one oil contract in an auction recently conducted by Colombia's hydrocarbons agency.

Dominion Energy ( D ) and its partner developers for the Atlantic Coast pipeline were joined by US Solicitor General Noel Francisco on Wednesday in launching an appeal to the US Supreme Court to preserve permits for the long-delayed natural gas project to cross the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.

Elliot Management is in advanced talks to acquire natural gas exploration and production company QEP Resources ( QEP ), Bloomberg News reported.