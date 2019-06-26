Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PLUG, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, BP, FTI

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.62%

CVX: Flat

COP: +1.39%

SLB: +1.0%

OXY: +0.81%

Energy giants were mostly higher in pre-market trading Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $1.15 at $58.98 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude August contract gained $0.79 to $65.84 per barrel and July natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up more than 2%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.10% higher.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Plug Power ( PLUG ), which was up nearly 8% after the fuel cell technology company said it remains on track to set a record for units produced and deployed in Q2.

(+) BP ( BP ), was up almost 1% after Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission approved its $97 million drilling plan for an offshore area that it operates in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

In other sector news:

TechnipFMC ( FTI ) said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay $301.3 million to US and Brazilian authorities, including the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve investigations into conduct dating back over a decade ago to intermediary, Unaoil. FTI shares were 0.7% higher.