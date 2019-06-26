Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2019: KMI,COP,FTI,CAPL

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks backed down from their earlier highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 1.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 1.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled $1.55 higher at $59.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced $1.13 to $66.18 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

(+) Kinder Morgan ( KMI ) was fractionally higher shortly before the closing bell after a Raymond James downgrade Wednesday to market perfrom from outperform. The move followed the Travis County District Court late Tuesday dismissing a lawsuit that sought to stop work on its Permian Highway natural gas pipeline project, agruing the Texas Railroad Commission failed to seek public input before routing the $2 billion pipeline through the Texas Hill country where developers plan to build as many 20,000 new homes.

(+) ConocoPhillips ( COP ) rose over 4% after Mizuho raised its investment recommendation on the energy major to buy from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $6 to $80 a share.

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) still was nearly 3% higher after late Tuesday saying it will pay $301.3 million to US and Brazilian authorities to settle corruption allegations involving its Unaoil intermediary and dating back over a decade. As part of the deal, the oilfield services company will not be required to have a monitor but will instead provide regular updates on its anti-corruption activities over the next three years.

(+) CrossAmerica Partners LP ( CAPL ) was edging higher after the gasoline station operator announced an agreement with Applegreen to operate 46 of its retail locations in the US upper Midwest while CrossAmerica will continue to provide fuel to those locations. The deal is expected to close in Q3.