Energy Sector Update for 06/26/2019: FTI,COP,CAPL

Energy stocks were sharply higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 1.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was rising $1.53 to $59.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing $2.08 to $65.60 per barrel. August natural gas futures were slightly lower at $2.27 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead 2.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was little changed. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 2.6%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) was rising 1.6% after late Tuesday saying it will pay $301.3 million to US and Brazilian authorities to settle corruption allegations dating back more than a decade by its Unaoil intermediary. As part of the deal, the oilfield services company will not be required to have a monitor and will instead provide updates on its anti-corruption program over the next three years.

In other sector news:

(+) ConocoPhillips ( COP ) rose over 5% after Mizuho raised its investment recommendation on the energy major to buy from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $6 to $80 a share.

(+) CrossAmerica Partners LP ( CAPL ) was edging higher after the gasoline station operator announced an agreement with Applegreen to operate 46 of its retail locations in the US upper Midwest while CrossAmerica will continue to provide fuel to those locations. The deal is expected to close in Q3.

