Energy distributor UGI's unit to acquire Columbia Midstream for $1.28 bln

July 2 (Reuters) - Energy distributor UGI Corp said on Tuesday its unit UGI Energy Services will acquire Columbia Midstream Group from a subsidiary of Canada'sTC Energy Corp for about $1.28 billion to expand its midstream business.

The Pennsylvania-based company said it expected the deal to be neutral to earnings per share in fiscal year 2020 and accretive starting fiscal year 2021, according to a statement.

