Quantcast

Energy distributor UGI's unit to acquire Columbia Midstream for $1.28 bln

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 2 (Reuters) - Energy distributor UGI Corp said on Tuesday its unit UGI Energy Services will acquire Columbia Midstream Group from a subsidiary of Canada'sTC Energy Corp for about $1.28 billion to expand its midstream business.

The Pennsylvania-based company said it expected the deal to be neutral to earnings per share in fiscal year 2020 and accretive starting fiscal year 2021, according to a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 2 (Reuters) - Energy distributor UGI Corp said on Tuesday its unit UGI Energy Services will acquire Columbia Midstream Group from a subsidiary of Canada'sTC Energy Corp for about $1.28 billion to expand its midstream business.

The Pennsylvania-based company said it expected the deal to be neutral to earnings per share in fiscal year 2020 and accretive starting fiscal year 2021, according to a statement.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: UGI


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar