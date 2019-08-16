Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ( ENR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ENR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.37, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENR was $35.37, representing a -45.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.06 and a 8.7% increase over the 52 week low of $32.54.

ENR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). ENR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ENR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.45%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENR as a top-10 holding:

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF ( HDGE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDGE with an increase of 4.14% over the last 100 days.