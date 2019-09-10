Energizer Holdings (ENR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Quantcast

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.87, changing hands as high as $43.96 per share. Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Energizer Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ENR's low point in its 52 week range is $32.54 per share, with $64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.98.

