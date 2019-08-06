End is in sight for Italy's bad loan emergency

Reuters





By Lisa Jucca

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There is light at the end of Italy's bad debt tunnel. The country's banks collective bad debt pile has roughly halved from a 2015 peak of 341 billion euros ($382 billion), helped by frantic sales. The pace at which good bank credit turns sour has also slowed. That leaves new European Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen one less hurdle to clear on the road to completing the European Union's banking union.

As recently as four years ago, Italian banks' bad debts were deemed a threat to the euro zone. Since then, lenders have made big strides to clean up their books. Loans where borrowers no longer pay interest - so-called non-performing exposures - fell to 180 billion euros in gross value at the end of 2018, according to PwC. Provisions against losses are also higher than a decade ago.

The suspect exposures are unevenly distributed, however. Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit , Italy's two largest lenders, are both within reach of a European Banking Authority target of reducing bad loans to less than 5% of the total. But state-controlled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and many smaller lenders need a deeper cleanup. The stagnant Italian economy will not help.

Even so, Italy's banking sector looks in better shape than few years back. Two recessions in 10 years have wiped out the weakest companies; those that survived are stronger and less likely to go belly up in another downturn. And stronger capital buffers mean lenders are less likely to turn to investors to cover future losses.

The Italian bad loan emergency was one reason Germany and Nordic states resisted the creation of an EU-wide deposit protection scheme, which is crucial to completing the bloc's banking union. Von der Leyen still faces multiple hurdles to achieve that goal. But Italian banks' books are no longer the main obstacle.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Italian non-performing exposures stood at 180 billion euros at the end of 2018, down from a peak of 341 billion euros in gross book value at the end of 2015, according to a PwC report in July. Announced and reported transactions involving bad or shaky loans since the start of 2019 amount to some 36 billion euros, the report says.

- Total non-performing exposures at Italian banks amounted to 8.7% of total loans at the end of December and are predicted to fall to around 5% by 2022, according to Italian banking association ABI.

- Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on July 31 it had sold a portfolio comprised chiefly of loans classed as unlikely to pay to recovery specialist Prelios for around 2 billion euros, equivalent to about 66% of the loans' gross book value.

- The deal lowers the bank's total non-performing exposures to 31.8 billion euros, the lowest level since 2009. Prelios will also manage a further 6.7 billion euros of Intesa's bad loans.

- Andrea Enria, head of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, said on June 14 total non-performing loans in the euro area had fallen to 3.8% of big banks' total loans in gross terms, below a 5% threshold set by the European Banking Authority.

