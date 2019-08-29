Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Encouraging China trade comments, weaker pound lift FTSE 100



* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* Brexit fears hit domestic stocks

* Sterling weakness helps exporters gain

* Micro Focus tanks after revenue warning (Adds analyst comments, context and updates share prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index climbed onThursday with investors encouraged by China's fresh comments onpossibly resolving the trade dispute with the United States,while exporter stocks gained as sterling fell after thesuspension of parliament raised the prospects of a no-dealBrexit.

The main index .FTSE added 0.6%, as internationallyexposed firms such as BAT BAT.L and AstraZenecaAZN.L roseand offset a 30% slump in Micro FocusMCRO.L after the ITgroup warned on its full-year revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P16B

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index .FTMC slipped 0.2% by 0732 GMT, as Brexit worries weighed and asconsumer credit provider Amigo HoldingsAMGO.L plunged morethan 30% after cutting its annual forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nRSc4806Ka

Following a subdued start to the session, investor sentimentwas lifted after China's commerce ministry said Beijing andWashington were discussing face-to-face trade talks that werescheduled to be held in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01L

The news was a welcome relief to stock markets, which haveseen the trade dispute stoke fears of an impending recession inrecent weeks. The FTSE 100 is on course for its sharpest monthlydrop in four years.

Constituents of the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 also benefitedfrom a weaker sterling, as Britain'sQueen Elizabeth approvedPrime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament,making it more difficult for lawmakers to prevent a no-dealBrexit.

"The calculation here would be that the Prime Minister istaking a high stakes gamble on forcing a vote of no confidenceand daring MPs to push him towards calling a general election,"CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Demand for safe-haven assets such as gold has been high asbroader uncertainties remain. Gold prices gained on the back ofrecession fears overnight, helping blue-chip precious metalsminer Fresnillo FRES.L rise 2.9%.

"Amidst all of the news flow it is becoming apparent thatinvestors appear to be hunkering down for further economicweakness and the prospect of additional losses for stockmarkets," Hewson said.

Technology company Smiths GroupSMIN.L was the biggestgainer on the main index after Goldman Sachs raised its ratingon the stock. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P26Y

Mid-cap recruiter Hays HAYS.L slid 3% after flaggingtougher trading conditions and increasing signs of lowerbusiness confidence in Germany and Britain - two of its coremarkets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P1TP (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur, Bernard Orr) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 2233403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

