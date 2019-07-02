Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Encore Wire Corporation ( WIRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WIRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 51st quarter that WIRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.99, the dividend yield is .14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIRE was $56.99, representing a -7.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.68 and a 39.14% increase over the 52 week low of $40.96.

WIRE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). WIRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.83. Zacks Investment Research reports WIRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.87%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.