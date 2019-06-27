Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.94, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHC was $60.94, representing a -26.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.46 and a 7.4% increase over the 52 week low of $56.74.

EHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) and Fresenius Medical Care Corporation ( FMS ). EHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.12. Zacks Investment Research reports EHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.71%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to EHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EHC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS )

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNMC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 3.26% over the last 100 days. XHS has the highest percent weighting of EHC at 2.51%.