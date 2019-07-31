Quantcast

Encana (ECA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research,

An Earnings Beat:  Exploration and production company, Encana Corporation ECA announced second-quarter 2019 ne t earnings per share of 21 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate o f earnings of 18 cents.

Revenues Top:  Total revenues came in at $1,848 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,746 million.

Key Stats:  Quarterly natural gas production increased approximately 6% year over year to 1,607 million cubic feet per day, while liquids production rose 15.7% year over year to 324 thousand barrels per day.

Encana's realized natural gas were $2.22 per thousand cubic feet, compared with the year-ago quarter level of $3.03. Meanwhile, realized oil price rose to $60.14 per barrel from $58 in the second quarter of 2018.

Estimate Revision Trend:  Investors should note that the earnings estimate for Encana was revised downward by a penny in the last 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Surprise History:  Currently, Encana carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement. (You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. )

Coming to earnings surprise history, the company has an impressive record: the company has surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters with an average beat of 77.34%.

Check back later for our full write up on this Encana earnings report later!

