Encana (ECA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates

An Earnings Beat: Exploration and production company, Encana Corporation ECA announced second-quarter 2019 ne t earnings per share of 21 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate o f earnings of 18 cents.

Revenues Top: Total revenues came in at $1,848 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,746 million.

Key Stats: Quarterly natural gas production increased approximately 6% year over year to 1,607 million cubic feet per day, while liquids production rose 15.7% year over year to 324 thousand barrels per day.

Encana's realized natural gas were $2.22 per thousand cubic feet, compared with the year-ago quarter level of $3.03. Meanwhile, realized oil price rose to $60.14 per barrel from $58 in the second quarter of 2018.

Estimate Revision Trend: Investors should note that the earnings estimate for Encana was revised downward by a penny in the last 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Surprise History: Currently, Encana carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement. (You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. )

Coming to earnings surprise history, the company has an impressive record: the company has surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters with an average beat of 77.34%.

Encana Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Encana Corporation price-eps-surprise | Encana Corporation Quote

