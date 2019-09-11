Encana Corporation (ECA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Encana Corporation ( ECA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.019 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ECA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.7, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECA was $4.7, representing a -65.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.61 and a 19.9% increase over the 52 week low of $3.92.

ECA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). ECA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ECA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.36%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ECA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ECA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF ( FCG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an decrease of -30.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ECA at 4.26%.