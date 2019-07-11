Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series H Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.094), with shares changing hands as low as $15.51 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRH was trading at a 37.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRH shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H:
In Thursday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO
) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO
) are up about 0.4%.
