Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series F Yield Pushes Past 3%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO ) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1722), with shares changing hands as low as $15.94 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRF was trading at a 35.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRF shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F:
In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO
) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO
) are trading flat.
