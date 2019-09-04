Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series B, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8536), with shares changing hands as low as $13.06 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRB was trading at a 46.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRB shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B:
In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO
) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO
) are up about 0.4%.