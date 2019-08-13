Enbridge Inc (ENB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.559 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.7, the dividend yield is 6.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENB was $33.7, representing a -11.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.04 and a 16.93% increase over the 52 week low of $28.82.

ENB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI ). ENB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ENB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.41%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENB as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IGE )

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP )

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII )

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF ( MOTI )

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF ( ISDX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an decrease of -0.73% over the last 100 days. IGE has the highest percent weighting of ENB at 4.46%.