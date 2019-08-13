Quantcast

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.559 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.7, the dividend yield is 6.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENB was $33.7, representing a -11.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.04 and a 16.93% increase over the 52 week low of $28.82.

ENB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI ). ENB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ENB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.41%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ENB as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust ( IGE )
  • First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP )
  • Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII )
  • VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF ( MOTI )
  • Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF ( ISDX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an decrease of -0.73% over the last 100 days. IGE has the highest percent weighting of ENB at 4.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar