Enbridge (ENB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

An Earnings Beat: Energy infrastructure provider Enbridge Inc ENB reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend: Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has been revised downwards in the last seven days.

Enbridge Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Enbridge Inc price-eps-surprise | Enbridge Inc Quote

Revenue Increases: Enbrid ge report ed revenues of C$13.3 billion, higher than the year-earlier sales of C$10.7 billion.

Zacks Rank & Surprise History: Currently, Enbridge carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is subject to change following the earnings announcement.

(You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .)

Coming to earnings surprise history, the company has an excellent record: it has not missed estimates in any of the last four quarters.

Key Stats: Liquids Pipelines: Operating income at this segment was C$1,992 million, up from C$1,322 million a year ago.

Gas Transmission and Midstream : The segmen t report ed earnings of C$941 million, down from C$1,014 million in second-quarter 2018.

Gas Distribution : This business unit reported profit of C$390 million, up from C$370 million in the June quarter of 2018.

Check back later for our full write up on this Enbrid ge earnings report later!

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98% , +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>