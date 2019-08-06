Enbridge Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0948), with shares changing hands as low as $15.61 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRP was trading at a 35.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRP shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P:
In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO
) is currently down about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO
) are off about 1.9%.
