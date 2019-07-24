Enbridge Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ENB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.99, changing hands as low as $34.90 per share. Enbridge Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.8215 per share, with $38.04 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.14.
