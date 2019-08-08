Quantcast

Enbridge a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 6.7% Yield (ENB)

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 6.7% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel , Enbridge Inc is an underlying holding representing 2.38% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF ( PID ), which holds $17,070,521 worth of ENB shares.

Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S . Solid return - hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount - consistent dividend increases over time; F . Flawless five year history - never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring - at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Enbridge Inc is $2.952/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/14/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ENB, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

ENB+Dividend+History+Chart

ENB operates in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, among companies like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ), and Schlumberger Ltd ( SLB ).

BNK Invest
