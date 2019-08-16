Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Enable Midstream Partners, LP ( ENBL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.331 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.4, the dividend yield is 10.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENBL was $12.4, representing a -28.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.44 and a 3.64% increase over the 52 week low of $11.97.

ENBL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). ENBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports ENBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.63%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.