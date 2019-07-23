EMR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.52, changing hands as high as $66.78 per share. Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.385 per share, with $79.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $66.80.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »