Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Employers Holdings Inc ( EIG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.2, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIG was $43.2, representing a -9.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.97 and a 9.9% increase over the 52 week low of $39.31.

EIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). EIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.02. Zacks Investment Research reports EIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -33.7%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.