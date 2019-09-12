Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ( ESRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ESRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that ESRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.92, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESRT was $14.92, representing a -14.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.39 and a 16.79% increase over the 52 week low of $12.78.

ESRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ESRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ESRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.76%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESRT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESRT as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESRT at 2.67%.