EMN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.58, changing hands as high as $79.72 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $64.84 per share, with $103.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $79.66.
