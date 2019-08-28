EMLC Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: EMLC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.86 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 43.5. A bullish investor could look at EMLC's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EMLC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.48 per share, with $35.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.88. J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day.

