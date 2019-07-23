Emirates Strategic Investments to raise $600 mln in debut sukuk

Shutterstock photo





DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Emirates Strategic Investments Company, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, is set to raise $600 million with its debut issuance of international sukuk, or Islamic bonds.

The firm started marketing the five-year securities at around 250 basis points over mid-swaps earlier on Tuesday.

Having received around $3.7 billion in orders, it tightened the sukuk pricing to a profit rate equivalent to 215 basis points over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The deal, part of a $1 billion issuance programme, was arranged by First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered as coordinators.

The two lenders have also been mandated as joint lead managers along with Bank ABC , Dubai Islamic Bank , Emirates NBD Capital , National Bank of Bahrain , and Warba Bank .

Sheikh Mansour is the owner of English football club Manchester City.