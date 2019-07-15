Quantcast

Emirates Strategic Investments Co readies debut dollar sukuk sale

By Reuters

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Emirates Strategic Investments Co, a firm owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a debut U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issuance, a document showed.

Rated Baa3 by rating agency Moody's, the company, which has a portfolio of assets across different sectors in the United Arab Emirates, has hired Standard Chartered and First Abu Dhabi Bank as coordinators for the planned five-year Islamic bond sale, according to the document issued by one of the leading banks.

The two lenders have also been mandated as joint lead managers along with Bank ABC , Dubai Islamic Bank , Emirates NBD Capital , National Bank of Bahrain , and Warba Bank .

Investor meetings will take place in Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE and London, starting on July 17, the document showed.

Sheikh Mansour is the owner of English football club Manchester City.





