Emirates Strategic Investments Co markets debut dollar sukuk

By Reuters

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Emirates Strategic Investments Co, a firm owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, has started marketing its debut dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The company is offering around 250 basis points over mid-swaps as initial price guidance for the paper. The five-year bonds will be priced later on Tuesday, the document said.

