Reuters





DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD , Dubai's largest bank, on Monday said it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 20% from 5%.

The bank also announced its intention to raise its foreign ownership limit to 40% in the future after seeking approvals from its shareholders and the relevant regulatory authorities.

The chairman of Emirates NBD, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement the move contributes to "increased liquidity and depth in the UAE's capital markets," in addition to diversifying the bank's investor base.