Emirates' Clark says needs better engine reliability before it will take new planes

Reuters





LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Emirates President Tim Clark challenged engine makers Rolls-Royce and GE to improve their reliability, saying the airline would not take new Airbus and Boeing planes unless minimum performance standards were met.

"Now you produce what you say you will produce," Clark said at a briefing in London, adding that the airline would only take planes when they were truly ready.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Emirates President Tim Clark challenged engine makers Rolls-Royce and GE to improve their reliability, saying the airline would not take new Airbus and Boeing planes unless minimum performance standards were met.

"Now you produce what you say you will produce," Clark said at a briefing in London, adding that the airline would only take planes when they were truly ready.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics