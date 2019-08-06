Emerson (EMR) Q3 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Up Y/Y

Emerson Electric Co. EMR third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 30, 2019) earnings of 94 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the company's earnings matched estimates in the las t report ed quarter as well.

On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 7% from 88 cents on the back of healthy sales growth.

Organic Sales and Acquired Assets Drive Revenues

Emerson's revenues were $4,684 million in the quarter, reflecting growth of 5% from the year-ago quarter. Underlying sales expanded 2% as favorable trends in key served markets supported operations. In addition, acquired assets boosted sales by 5% and forex woes had a 2% adverse impact.

However, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,814 million.

The company reports net sales under two segments - Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:

Automation Solutions revenues were $3,025 million, increasing 5.4% year over year. Underlying sales in the quarter grew 3% while acquired assets expanded sales by 5%. Forex woes adversely impacted sales by 3%.

Commercial & Residential Solutions segment generated revenues of $1,662 million in the fiscal third quarter, up 4.4% year over year. Underlying sales were down 1%, while acquired assets expanded sales by 6%. Forex woes adversely impacted sales by 1%. Under this segment, Climate Technologies' sales declined 3% year over year to $1,199 million while that from Tools & Home Products increased 30.1% to $463 million.

Gross Margin

In the quarter under review, Emerson's cost of sales increased 6.7% year over year to $2,683 million. It represented 57.3% of net revenues compared with 56.4% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was down 90 basis points (bps) to 42.7% due to acquired assets and unfavorable mix. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) expanded 6.4% to $1,126 million. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses were 24%, up from 23.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal third quarter, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $1,603 million, down from $3,411 million at the year-end quarter. Long-term debt balance increased 38.7% to $4,336 million.

Notably, during the first nine months of fiscal 2019, the company raised $1,691 million from long-term debts while repaid debts of $655 million.

In the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, it generated net cash of $1,802 million from operating activities, reflecting decline of 3.5% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditure was $395 million, up from $314 million.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, the company paid dividends amounting $909 million and repurchased shares worth $1,000 million.

Outlook

For fiscal 2019 (ending September 2019), the company anticipates net sales to increase 6%, with underlying sales to be up 3%.

Earnings per share are predicted to be $3.60-$3.70 for the fiscal, consistent with the earlier guidance.

Emerson estimates Automation Solutions net sales to be up 5%, while Commercial & Residential Solutions sales are projected to be flat.

