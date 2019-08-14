Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Emerson Electric Company ( EMR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.19, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMR was $59.19, representing a -25.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.70 and a 6.87% increase over the 52 week low of $55.39.

EMR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company ( GE ) and Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ). EMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports EMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.56%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.