Emerson Electric Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMR

In trading on Monday, shares of Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.44, changing hands as high as $68.07 per share. Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.385 per share, with $79.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $67.47.
