Emerging market stocks on longest losing streak in 3-1/2 years

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerging Market stocks extended their longest losing streak since December 2015 with a near 2% fall on Monday, after a landmark slump in China's currency in the wake of the latest trade war salvos between Washington and Beijing.

The yuan's tumble past the key 7 per dollar threshold weighed on emerging market currencies , with the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index down 0.8%, on course for the biggest daily fall since September 2018 and its worst three day drop since late 2016.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerging Market stocks extended their longest losing streak since December 2015 with a near 2% fall on Monday, after a landmark slump in China's currency in the wake of the latest trade war salvos between Washington and Beijing.

The yuan's tumble past the key 7 per dollar threshold weighed on emerging market currencies , with the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index down 0.8%, on course for the biggest daily fall since September 2018 and its worst three day drop since late 2016.