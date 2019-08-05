Quantcast

Emerging market stocks on longest losing streak in 3-1/2 years

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerging Market stocks extended their longest losing streak since December 2015 with a near 2% fall on Monday, after a landmark slump in China's currency in the wake of the latest trade war salvos between Washington and Beijing.

The yuan's tumble past the key 7 per dollar threshold weighed on emerging market currencies , with the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index down 0.8%, on course for the biggest daily fall since September 2018 and its worst three day drop since late 2016.

This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis


