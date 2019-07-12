Quantcast

Emerging market manager Ashmore Q4 assets up 7.6%, weaker dollar helps

By Reuters

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market-focused money manager Ashmore's assets under management grew by $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter, it said on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar which boosted demand for debt in local currencies.

Ashmore said total assets at the end of June were $91.8 billion, up from the prior quarter's $85.3 billion. The emerging markets specialist saw net inflows of $3.3 billion and positive investment performance of $3.2 billion over the period.

The company, which invests across a range of equity, debt, multi-asset and alternative funds for both institutional and retail clients, said existing institutional clients increased allocations across a broad range of strategies.

Assets in Ashmore's external debt strategy rose 14.4% over the period, to $19.1 billion.

Ashmore's shares fell 2.4%, however, making it one of the worst performers in the FTSE mid-cap index , after analysts at Peel Hunt cut their recommendation on the stock to "add" from "buy" following a recent strong share performance.

The shares have heavily outperformed the asset management sector this year, rising 40%, Peel Hunt said in a note.





