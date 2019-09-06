Quantcast

Emerging market fund manager Ashmore full-year core profit rises 10%

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market fund manager Ashmore posted a 10% rise in core profit for its financial year ending June 2019 on Friday, helped by both inflows and positive market performance.

The company, which invests across a range of equity, debt, multi-asset and alternative funds for institutional and retail clients, recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 201.8 million pounds ($248.92 million).

The results were slightly below a company-supplied consensus forecast of 205.5 million pounds.

