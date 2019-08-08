Emerging market currencies to bounce back from trade war jitters

Reuters





By Vuyani Ndaba and Vivek Mishra

JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Battered emerging market currencies will eventually bounce back from their beating in the past week on worries about the U.S.-led trade war, but risks remain for currencies of commodity exporters inextricably linked to China, a Reuters poll found.

"Our top-down EMFX forecast now suggests currencies will first weaken in three months' time, then appreciate modestly in 12 months," noted Dirk Willer, head of emerging market strategy at Citi. "The Fed and the global growth story, along with U.S.-China trade tensions are likely to remain drivers in the near term."

Trump did exactly that last week, and emerging market currencies showed similar weakness to last year's crazy August selloff, now seemingly looking ominously cyclical, but this time last year global growth was in question due to the trade war.

Emerging market currencies have underperformed more broadly in the past couple of years as rampant Chinese demand for raw materials waned and stimulus from asset purchases trickled off, first by the Federal Reserve and then the European Central Bank.

"We think countries with high interest rates are likely to find it easier to attract capital flows due to the hunt for yield," Renaissance Capital wrote in a note to clients.

Local problems in some countries have become more pronounced too, exposing deep structural problems irrespective of the global backdrop. In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa is faced with serious fiscal troubles, while in Brazil, growth is expected to slow in 2020 despite pension reforms.

Though forecasters expect the rand to recover its recent losses, it remains a currency easily beaten down in times of heightened risk aversion, despite the fact its gold mining companies often benefit in times like this.

The beaten-down Turkish lira will struggle over the next 12 months, the Reuters poll suggests.

The year ahead outlook for the yuan, which was taken just as the re-escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China took place, still showed it could rise as much as 11% in the next 12 months.

But after the recent political developments, currency strategists said it was difficult to get an idea about where the currency was headed and so forecast revisions are likely soon.

Rafiq Raji, chief economist at Macroafricaintel in Lagos, said it is plausible the Chinese authorities may now just want to wait and see if Trump wins a second term in 2020. "For investors, I wouldn't advise such fatalism." he added.