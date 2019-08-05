Quantcast

Emerging debt, stocks suffer biggest daily outflows of 2019 on Friday

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market debt and equities suffered their biggest outflows of 2019 on Friday with hefty losses continuing on Monday amid a sharp escalation of Sino-U.S. trade tensions, data from the Institute of International Finance showed (IIF).

Analysing high frequency data from local stock exchanges and debt offices, the IIF, found that $2.33 billion of portfolio money had been pulled from developing bond and stock markets on Friday - the largest daily outflows of the year.

"Friday's Trade Tantrum II is now the 5th worst day for EM flows since (early) 2018," the IIF said.





This article appears in: US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar