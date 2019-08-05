Emerging debt, stocks suffer biggest daily outflows of 2019 on Friday

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market debt and equities suffered their biggest outflows of 2019 on Friday with hefty losses continuing on Monday amid a sharp escalation of Sino-U.S. trade tensions, data from the Institute of International Finance showed (IIF).

Analysing high frequency data from local stock exchanges and debt offices, the IIF, found that $2.33 billion of portfolio money had been pulled from developing bond and stock markets on Friday - the largest daily outflows of the year.

"Friday's Trade Tantrum II is now the 5th worst day for EM flows since (early) 2018," the IIF said.