Emerging currencies suffer biggest daily fall in 2019

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies suffered their biggest daily tumble of the year on Thursday after the dollar charged to a two year high lifted by the Federal Reserve dampening hopes for a lengthy run of U.S. interest rate cuts.

MSCI's index of 25 currencies , which is heavily skewed towards Asian currencies such as South Korea's won, Taiwan's dollar and China's yuan, slipped 0.62 percent on the day, the biggest drop since December 10. The index hit 1639.57, the lowest since June 20.

