Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc (Symbol: EBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.06, changing hands as high as $56.84 per share. Emergent BioSolutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EBS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.11 per share, with $73.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $56.33.
