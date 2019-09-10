Emera's Series A Preferred stock Yield Pushes Past 3.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6388), with shares changing hands as low as $13.07 on the day. As of last close, EMA.PRA was trading at a 47.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA.PRA shares, versus EMA:
Below is a dividend history chart for EMA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock:
In Tuesday trading, Emera Inc's Variable rate series A cumulative convertible first preferred stock (TSX: EMA-PRA.TO
) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: EMA.TO
) are off about 0.9%.