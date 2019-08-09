Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. ( EEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.5, the dividend yield is 3.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EEX was $9.5, representing a -44.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 2.81% increase over the 52 week low of $9.24.

EEX is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). EEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports EEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -38.72%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EEX Dividend History page.