Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Emclaire Financial Corp ( EMCF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EMCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EMCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.91, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMCF was $30.91, representing a -20.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.70 and a 7.8% increase over the 52 week low of $28.67.

EMCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). EMCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.