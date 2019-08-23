EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

EMC Insurance Group Inc. ( EMCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EMCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EMCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.16, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMCI was $36.16, representing a -1.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.79 and a 57.35% increase over the 52 week low of $22.98.

EMCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). EMCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports EMCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 33.03%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

